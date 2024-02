In this file photo, the American flag flies over the Vietnam Moving Wall on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, in Manhattan. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

LAKE FOREST – The staff of the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at the Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Jan. 3: Paul Sherwood - ARNG; Felix Rodriguez - ARNG; Frank Maly - USAF; Lynnette Maly - dependent

Jan. 12: Marlon French - USN; Richard Pawlicki - USMC

Jan. 16: James Lewis - ARNG

Jan. 19: Leon Harris - USN