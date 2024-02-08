Smart, loyal dog seeks family for new adventures

Arlo is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Feb. 8, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Arlo says, “Life’s a blast, full of new smells, sights and sounds. I’m a curious fellow, always eager to explore. I’m also smart, quick to learn new tricks and commands. I’ve got energy to spare and love to play. But I’m not all about fun and games. I’m loyal, always ready to stick by your side.

“Why should you adopt me? Well, with me, life will never be dull. I’ll keep you laughing, comfort you when you’re down and always be there for you. I’m not just a pet, I’m a friend, a companion, a family. Adopt me and let’s start our adventure together.

“Since I tested positive for heartworm, I am looking for a home that would foster me while I undergo the treatment, still coordinated and paid for by Save-A-Pet. Once I’m negative, then I could officially be adopted.”

Arlo is about 2 1/2 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies) and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.