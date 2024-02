In this file photo, Katie Brethorst-Stockwell, of Lake Bluff, deputy director, and Michelle Poe, of Grayslake, executive director, hang balloons on a sign celebrating the exhibit opening of the “Be True to Your School: 75 Years of Grayslake High Schools” at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum in Grayslake. (8/27/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Historical Society will host a Reminisce session about Woodview School at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 in the Community Room of the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

The free program will be a roundtable discussion of memories of Woodview School. Coffee will be served.