Worker dies after fall off roof in Gurnee

GURNEE -- The worker who died Feb. 2 after falling off a roof in Gurnee has been identified as a 28-year-old Chicago man, authorities. said.

About 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2, the Gurnee Police Department and Gurnee Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Liberty Lane for a report of a man who had fallen off a roof, according to a news release.

Emergency crews found a 28-year-old man from Chicago unresponsive but breathing. The man was part of a crew installing solar panels on the roof of a two-story home. The victim was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where despite care and treatment, he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Braulio Lozano of Chicago. On Feb. 5, an autopsy performed at the Lake County Coroner’s Office indicates that . Lozano died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Gurnee Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.