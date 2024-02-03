Schneider launches eighth annual ‘Valentines for Vets’ program

LINCOLNSHIRE – Congressman Brad Schneider has announced the launch of the eighth annual “Valentines for Vets” program in the 10th District. The program collects and distributes Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans from participants of all ages.

Those interested in participating should drop cards off at the drop box located at Congressman Schneider’s Lincolnshire office. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 9.

“Every year, I’m happy to see how the 10th District continues to embrace this program to honor and celebrate our brave military men and women with the utmost respect they deserve,” Schneider said in a news release. “The gratitude we hold for our servicemen and women did not end when they hung their uniform; a small gesture like a Valentine’s card can go a long way in expressing that gratitude. I’m eager to receive and distribute the wonderful cards community members of all ages will submit this year.”

This is Schneider’s eighth year hosting the program. In 2023, his office collected over 2,000 cards from constituents and schoolchildren, which Schneider distributed to veterans at Lovell Federal Health Care Center and veteran-operated businesses and organizations throughout the 10th District.

Schneider’s office is located at 111 Barclay Blvd, Suite 200, Lincolnshire. There will be a drop box outside the front door of the District Office. Constituents with questions should contact the Lincolnshire office at 847-383-4870.