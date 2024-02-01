Lake County Retired Teachers Association set to meet

LIBERTYVILLE – The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Feb. 13 at the Lambs Farm restaurant in Libertyville located at the junction of Route 176 and Interstate 94.

Cost is $18 a person for the luncheon. A get-together begins at 11:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be Lesley Bracero, author of “Love is a Sacrifice.” It is a story about what happens in the lives of two girls when their mother moves from Los Angeles to Gram’s house in Chicago and the decisions made as a result bring about a better life and a new level of love.

All retired educators are welcome to attend. No reservations are necessary.