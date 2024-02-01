February 01, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Kitten aims to bring bubbly antics to forever home

Cosmopolitan is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Feb. 1, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Cosmopolitan is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Feb. 1, 2024.

Cosmopolitan is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Feb. 1, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Cosmopolitan says, “We are free spirits, ready to make you laugh and to love you. Bubbly with our antics, life will never be boring, especially if you adopt us with another friend. How can you only have one of us? After all, imagine all the love and fun you would be getting. The best part is the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Cosmopolitan is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.

GrayslakeSave A PetPets of the Week
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois