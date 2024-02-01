Kitten aims to bring bubbly antics to forever home

GRAYSLAKE – Cosmopolitan says, “We are free spirits, ready to make you laugh and to love you. Bubbly with our antics, life will never be boring, especially if you adopt us with another friend. How can you only have one of us? After all, imagine all the love and fun you would be getting. The best part is the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Cosmopolitan is about 6 months old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.