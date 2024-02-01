Johnson collecting valentines for local seniors

BUFFALO GROVE – In an effort to express and share kindness with seniors in the 30th District, state Sen. Adriane Johnson invites residents of all ages to get creative and donate homemade or store-bought valentines.

“A moment of kindness can really make someone’s day,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “I encourage residents of all ages to donate or make a homemade card to brighten a local senior’s Valentine’s Day.”

Johnson’s office will collect Valentine’s Day cards from now until 4 p.m. Feb. 9. The cards will be donated to local senior facilities across the 30th District. Those wishing to participate can drop off cards at Johnson’s office or mail them to her office at 149 S. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL 60085

For more information, call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201.