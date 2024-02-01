Drake named Lake Region Middle School principal of the year

The Illinois Principals Association has selected Tiffany Drake of Woodland District 50 as the Lake Region Middle School Principal of the Year. Drake (left) is shown here with Superintendent Robert Machak. (Photo provided by Woodland District 50)

GURNEE – The Illinois Principals Association has selected Tiffany Drake of Woodland School District 50 as the Lake Region Middle School Principal of the Year.

Drake now is a nominee for recognition at the state level.

Drake has been part of the Woodland community for 23 years. This is her fifth year as principal at Woodland Middle School. Before serving as principal, Drake was an assistant principal for 14 years and a classroom teacher for 11 years.

“It is such an honor to receive this recognition and I share this success with my amazing team at Woodland Middle School,” Drake said. “We are able to do some really great things for our kids because of the hard work of our staff and administrative team. This year, I am focused on moving our students down the Road to Success [the Woodland Middle School theme for the year] and this award is something I can take back to my students to show them that our hard work is paying off. Thank you to the Illinois Principal Association for your support and leadership.”

Drake was selected the Lake Region Middle School Principal of the Year by IPA membership based on several qualities and strengths that she brings to the Woodland Middle School community.

Drake is known for building positive relationships by focusing on connections. Her ability to connect with staff and students builds a supportive environment and trusting atmosphere. She is visible in classrooms, provides encouragement in the hallways and can be seen dancing at assemblies. This makes her accessible to staff and students and shows the energy and passion she brings to school each day.

Drake also takes time to be a leadership coach because she believes in the education profession. She is committed to professional development for her staff and empowering future leaders. She takes on leadership roles in other professional organizations and serves as the Lake Region diversity and equity chair.

“I am so proud of the brave, bold and courageous stance Tiffany has taken in leading the Woodland Middle School community,” Superintendent Robert Machak said. “She tackles challenges head on with grace, humor, honesty and compassion. I am honored to have Tiffany as a colleague and grateful to have her as a leader in our district.”

“The middle school has faced several challenges over the past few years and Mrs. Drake has shown tremendous leadership and positivity as she led our district through those challenges,” Woodland Board President Anna Chang Yen said. “She never backs down from hard work and continues to advocate for her students and staff to bring about meaningful change. The middle school students love her because she believes in them and the Board of Education looks forward to celebrating her achievement.”