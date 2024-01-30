Police: Teens attack deputies during domestic violence arrest near Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Two Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were attacked Jan. 28 as they tried to arrest a teenage domestic battery suspect, authorities said.

About 3:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address in the 25000 block of Grass Lake Road, near Antioch, for a domestic battery in progress, according to a news release. After investigating, the sheriff’s deputies determined that a 17-year-old boy had punched a family member in the face repeatedly.

The deputies asked the boy to step outside the home, informed him that he was under arrest, and began placing his arms behind his back when a 17-year-old girl began interfering with the arrest, police said.

The girl grabbed at the belt and baton of one of the deputies to stop the deputy from arresting her friend, according to the release. The deputy pushed her away briefly, but she again came and started grabbing at the deputy. Meanwhile, the boy bit the arm of the other deputy, who was trying to take him into custody, according to the release.

The boy then broke free and ran before being tackled by the second deputy. He continued resisting and punched the deputy in the face twice. The other deputy was able to place the girl into custody after she tried to grab his electronic control device (Taser).

The two deputies then were able to place the boy in handcuffs; however, he kicked one of the deputies in the neck in the process, police said.

Both juveniles were taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Sheriff’s detectives preferred the boy to juvenile court on the charges of four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, four counts of resisting arrest causing injury, and aggravated domestic battery. Charges against the girl are pending, police said.

Neither deputy was injured during the struggle.