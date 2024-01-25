Young dog has a lot of love to give forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Peach says, “I have a heart full of enthusiasm and a zest for life. I love toys, especially the plush ones, and I am always ready for a good game of fetch. I also already know a couple of commands. I got along great with the two dogs in my foster home and I also did well with their cat. I’m a cuddler at heart and loving, and getting loved is always high on my list. Their daughter said, ‘Peach is the Peach!’ How’s that to wrap up my little bio?”

Peach, a pointer mix, is about 2 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.