January 25, 2024
Lake County Sheriff’s Office praises work of its K9s during 2023

Canine teams went out 497 times to respond to calls for assistance

By Shaw Local News Network
The Lake County Sheriff's K-9 teams are shown. Note: K9 Duke and Deputy Dwight Arrowood are not pictured. (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office)

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg announced an extremely successful 2023 for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Last year, Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 teams were deployed 497 times for calls for K-9 assistance, according to a news release. Of those, 64% originated from the sheriff’s office and 36% of the incidents were assists to local municipal police departments.

During 2023, sheriff’s K-9 teams found 72 people who were missing or endangered or individuals fleeing a violent crime. K-9s found eight firearms during article searches and significant amounts of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, cocaine and illegally possessed cannabis. The department’s electronics detection K-9 found 33 concealed electronic devices, resulting in the arrest of six people for sexually based offenses.

Community engagement also is a key component for the K-9 team. Last year, the department’s K-9s participated in 48 demonstrations throughout Lake County.

The Lake County Board on Jan. 16 read a special recognition honoring the Lake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

“We are grateful for the recognition and praise received by our county leaders at the Lake County Board meeting,” Idleburg said. “I could not be more proud of our 10 K-9s and their partners. The results produced by our K-9 unit shows what an incredible resource they are to the Lake County community. We are happy to assist our municipal neighbors as proved with over 170 calls to provide K-9 assistance to area municipalities.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit is K-9 Axel and Deputy Kevin Gauer, K-9 Boomer (explosive detection) and Deputy Brian Kilpatrick, K-9 Danno and Deputy Andrew Martini, K-9 Dax and Deputy John Forlenza, K-9 Drako and Deputy Roxana Stancioiu, K-9 Duke and Deputy Dwight Arrowood, K-9 Loki and Deputy Kevin Lowe, K-9 Odin and Deputy Matthew Savage, K-9 Tera(byte) (electronics detection) and Detective Cory Kemp and K-9 Zeus and Deputy Kevin Harris

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is working toward continuing to expand its K-9 unit, according to the release.

