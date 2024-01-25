Lake County Health Department: Protect your family and home from radon

WAUKEGAN – Air quality inside our homes is important, especially during winter months when many people spend more time indoors.

Radon gas builds up in homes over time and can’t be seen, tasted or smelled, making it easy for radon to go undetected in your home.

The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center recommends that all residents test the radon levels in their homes and apartments.

“Radon is one of the leading causes of lung cancer among nonsmokers in America,” Mark Pfister, the Lake County Health Department’s executive director, said in a news release. “Testing for radon is the only way to know if your home is exposed.”

The Health Department offers short-term kits for $10 that are available at 500 W. Winchester Road in Libertyville. The cost includes return postage, laboratory analysis and interpretation by Health Department staff. Kits also are available from area hardware and building supply stores.

If test results reveal elevated levels of radon in your home, contact a radon professional to evaluate and fix the problem.

Radon is an odorless and colorless gas that naturally occurs in rock and soil. It typically moves through the ground to the air above and into your home through cracks and other holes in your foundation. Your home traps radon inside, where it can build up. Both old and new homes can be affected by elevated levels of radon.

For more information and to request a short-term testing kit, call the Health Department at 847-377-8020 or visit lakecountyil.gov/2450.