Dashboards track trends of overdoses, suicides in Lake County

WAUKEGAN – Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek announced Jan. 19 that two data dashboards will track trends of overdoses and suicides in Lake County.

The dashboards had been in development for the past six months in collaboration with Lake County Geographic Information System.

The dashboards incorporate data from 2020 and will be updated on a weekly basis as investigatory information is available. Data on the dashboards can be queried by year and city/town and includes a visual mapping feature.

“We feel it is important that our residents and partner agencies have data that is accurate, readily available and in as close to real-time as possible as it relates to death trends throughout our county,” Banek said in a news release. “This electronic presentation will help better illustrate where in the county we need to concentrate our efforts regarding preventable deaths.”

Parameters have been set within the visual mapping that do not allow users to zoom into specific addresses.

Plans are in place to release a third dashboard that focuses on homicide data.

The dashboards can be found on the Lake County Coroner’s website, https://www.lakecountyil.gov/450/Coroner or on the coroner’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyILCoroner

The overdose dashboard also can be found at https://maps.lakecountyil.gov/CoronerOverdoseDashboard

The suicide dashboard can be found at https://maps.lakecountyil.gov/CoronerSuicideDashboard