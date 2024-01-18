Sweet, fluffy cat seeks new set of human ‘servants’

GRAYSLAKE – Florence says, “I’m the fluffiest one around here and I’m not afraid to show off all that softness in exchange for petting. In the morning, I like to hang out in the kitchen, rearranging the towels, sitting in the sink to meditate a little, but above all relaxing in the big laundry basket with all the clean soft blankets. When they are done, ‘my’ basket is gone, so I like to relax either on a big bed or even in a small basket. I’m quite a character.”

Florence is about 4 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.