Just a thought ... about ‘Call me if you need anything’

To the Editor:

Have you ever said this to anyone with sincere intentions? Most, if not many, or even just some people have said that to somebody at one time or another. Uttering these words puts the chore or activity on the person or people who could use a helping hand.

Wouldn’t you agree that it’s probably not likely that anyone would call and ask for help unless they were in dire straits and maybe not even when that time arises? For some folks, there could be an uncomfortable feeling asking for help, would you agree?

Instead, maybe saying, “I think you could benefit with a bit of help, so I am going to contact you in a couple of days and we can set a time that I can stop by and determine if there’s anything at all that I can do to be of assistance. Here’s my contact number and please feel free to call before I call you if I can help sooner. I’ll call you in a couple of days.”

Certain words can open doors or close doors. Framing what you mean in a way that is definite and understandable eliminates vagueness. Words arranged in sloppy fashion can start wars or bring confusion or hard feelings. Balancing words in a way that is precise, straightforward and beneficial can end wars, hard feelings and sometimes bring about forgiveness and a reunion.

Choose your words wisely. Say what you mean.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda