Edly-Allen encourages students to apply to Township Officials of Illinois scholarship

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is encouraging graduating high school seniors who plan to continue their education at an Illinois college or university to apply for this year’s Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship.

“This scholarship has aided Illinois students interested in leadership for over 35 years,” Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville, said in a news release. “From paying for textbooks to getting a new laptop, this is an opportunity for students to take advantage of assistance to offset the high costs of furthering their education.”

Annually, the TOI awards seven $2,000 scholarships to Illinois high school seniors. Students interested in applying are encouraged to visit toi.org to check eligibility requirements, including a history of extracurricular activities that demonstrates a willingness to accept leadership responsibilities or a commitment to civic responsibility, social consciousness and more.

Students who apply must submit a 500-word essay on “The Role of Township Government in Today’s Society and in the Future” that includes information gained from an interview with an elected township official.

“As students are considering the different higher education institutions across the state, they’re considering what they can afford,” Edly-Allen said. “Our future leaders can get a head start with this scholarship and expand on their essay writing skills at the same time.”

The application must be mailed or submitted online no later than March 1. All scholarship awards are disbursed directly to the award recipient’s school and must be used for the 2024-25 academic year.