Edly-Allen announces over $27,000 in library grants for local school districts

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen announced 12 school districts in the 31st District have received more than $27,000 to provide resources to libraries through books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, technology and programs.

“As an educator, I know how essential these grants are to our students and the benefits that come with it,” Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville, said in a news release. “By providing high-quality educational materials, the state is not only preparing future generations to come but also ensuring students have the resources and skills they need for a bright academic career.”

Based on a statutory formula, school districts receive $0.885 per student enrolled at each school with a qualified library. Funding for the School District Library Grant Program originates from the General Reserve Fund and is appropriated for this purpose by the Illinois General Assembly.

The following school districts in Edly-Allen’s district received a total of $27,194:

• Beach Park Community Consolidated School District 3: $1,723

• Big Hollow School District 38: $1,462

• Gavin School District 37: $850

• Grayslake Community Consolidated School District 46: $3,003

• Grayslake Community High School District 127: $2,254

• Libertyville School District 70: $1,832

• Millburn Community Consolidated School District 24: $953

• Round Lake Community Unit School District 116: $5,452

• Wheeling Community Consolidated School District 21: $4,969

• Winthrop Harbor School District 1: $850

• Zion-Benton Township High School District 126: $2,088

• Zion School District 6: $1,754

The grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will support school library services for more than 1 million students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade across the state.

“Illinois remains dedicated to providing these necessary resources as our residents deserve nothing less,” Edly-Allen said. “When we invest in education like these grants, we are developing great leaders and brilliant thinkers.”

For a list of libraries that received funding, visit the Secretary of State’s website, ilsos.gov.