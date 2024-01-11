Playful pup ready to spice up forever family’s life

GRAYSLAKE – Calida says, “My sister and I are both cute goofballs that love to play with toys. We chase whoever has the toy, especially if it is one that is good for tug of war. There is also this big ball with holes and we both like to stick our head in it … at the same time. Ready to spice up your life with laughter, silliness and love? Then I can’t wait to meet you.”

Calida, a cattle mix dog, is about 4 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.