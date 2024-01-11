Johnson bill expands training for ambulance drivers

SPRINGFIELD – In May 2022, a 23-year-old resident from the district that state Sen. Adriane Johnson represents died after an ambulance collided with his motorcycle.

Over the next year, Johnson worked with the Fire Chief Association, key stakeholders and his family to honor his life and ensure that no other person is injured or killed in such a way.

“No family should endure the tragedy of losing a loved one due to preventable accidents,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “The loss suffered by DJ and his family drives our commitment to ensuring comprehensive training is in place, public safety is prioritized and future heartbreaking incidents are prevented.”

The measure comes after Donald Stallworth III was tragically killed when his motorcycle was struck by an ambulance that went through a stop sign without active sirens. Reports from the crash said the ambulance did not have its siren on. Johnson worked in tandem with Stallworth’s family to ensure what happened that day in Waukegan won’t happen to another person.

Together, they passed Senate Bill 1251 – known as the Donald (DJ) Stallworth III Act. The law provides extended training for first responders as it pertains to sirens and lights on emergency vehicles. Further, it requires ambulances going through a red light or stop sign to use both the sound and light warnings.

“This law is a promise to safeguard the lives of emergency responders and civilians by ensuring events like this never happen in our community again,” Johnson said in a news release. “By expanding training for ambulance drivers, we’re aiming to equip emergency responders with the necessary expertise to navigate our roads, guaranteeing every trip to save a life doesn’t pose a risk to others.”

Senate Bill 1251 went into effect Jan. 1.