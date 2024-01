In this file photo, American flags fly at the Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton on Friday, June 30, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

LAKE FOREST – The staff of The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery announced the following have been laid to rest at The Fort Sheridan National Cemetery:

Dec. 1: Keith West - USN

Dec. 4: Barry Fitzsimmons - USN; Gail Fitzsimmons - Dependent

Dec. 5: John DeWolf - ARNG; Patricia DeWolf - Dependent

Dec. 15: Thomas Bir; Wendelyn Basche - ARNG

Dec. 18: Gary Prather - ARNG

Dec. 21: David Hamilton - ARNG; John Hethcoat

Dec. 27: David Homeyer; Wayne Close - ARNG; Jolant Vorberg