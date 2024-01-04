Sweet little cat ready to claim hearts of forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Lumi says, “She is so ... cute! Little did I know that the wonderful Feline Care staff member was talking about me. When people pet me, I stick my tongue out and look completely adorable. I am usually not in the midst of all the craziness or action, so you can find me in one of the cat trees’ little cubbies. When things are quiet, I’m out and about and will ask for some petting. I also love toys that make little noises. So while I may appear a little overwhelmed or shy, I am a cute and sweet little cat.”

Lumi is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.