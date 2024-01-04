Gurnee Park District to host Frosty Fest

In this file photo, Abigail Cooksey, 12, of Gurnee watches her sister, Felicity, 7, build a tower using ice blocks during 2022's Frosty Fest at Viking Park in Gurnee. The ice blocks were made by Art Below Zero. (Candace H.Johnson)

GURNEE -- Frosty Fest will turn Viking Park into a winter wonderland from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

This free community event at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., is a great way to embrace the cold. Bundle up and enjoy outdoor sleigh rides, games, crafts, bumper cars, and more. Then, warm up with our hot cocoa bar in the Dance Hall followed by s’mores by the fire.

Frosty Fest is held outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather. The Viking Park Dance Hall will be open for guests to warm up indoors. This is where free hot chocolate and coffee will be served.

Special guests include sponsors Advocate Aurora Health, Honey Orthodontics and BCU.

Few tips for the day:

• Parking – Parking will be available by Viking Park’s baseball fields and across the street at Viking Middle School.

• Don’t forget - hats, gloves, scarfs, boots and extra layers to stay warm.

• Weather reminder – Should there be threat of rain or inclement snow, please check Gurnee Park District’s rainout line for updates. Gurnee Park District will make an announcement by 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

• Activities available – Please note that certain activities are dependent on cold weather conditions.

For more information, visit https://www.gurneeparkdistrict.com/events/special-events/50519/frosty-fest