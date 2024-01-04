Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’

BARRINGTON – Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report in its annual list of best hospitals for maternity care. The list classifies the hospital as “high performing,” the highest level of achievement.

To be recognized as high performing by U.S. News, hospitals must excel in multiple quality metrics, including C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates and early elective delivery rates.

“Every day, our team helps families welcome new babies with expert skill, compassion and joy,” said Karen Lambert, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital president. “It’s an honor to be entrusted with one of life’s most memorable and significant moments. I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s commitment to supporting our families before, during and after delivery with best-in-class care close to home.”

Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital is one of 15 Advocate Health hospitals named to the list.

U.S. News evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide labor and delivery services. To earn the designation, hospitals must have C-section rates that are 26% lower and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals.

Earlier this year, 32 Advocate Health hospitals earned recognition on U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-24 “Best Hospitals” list – 30 adult hospitals plus Advocate Children’s Hospital in Chicago and Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.