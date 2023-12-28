Letter: Just a thought about saying, ‘I don’t mean to be rude’

To the Editor:

This comment is overused and needs to be deleted from the human vocabulary.

“I don’t mean to be” means brace yourself, “I’m going to be.” A quick polite reply would be, “Then, please don’t be.” Would you agree?

People with tact and consideration would avoid that comment at all costs. It is rude and useless.

Also saying to someone, “No offense but,” is a tipoff that insensitive or offensive words are about to follow after the “but” word. These are junk words with a twisted meaning. There would be no way to deliver or disguise a criticism that can feel like a verbal sock in the jaw to the person it’s said to.

The “no offense” and “don’t mean to be” words lack content and are inconsiderate and unnecessary.

Simply, don’t be rude. Remember, “if you can’t find something nice to say, then don’t say anything.” These are words from the wise.

“Not to be rude, but your tie is leaning to the right but maybe you prefer it that way.”

“No offense, I thought you were much taller, but today you seem much smaller, nothing for you to be concerned about, it’s because you shrank a few inches; that comes with age.”

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me?” Wrong! Some people will keep their distance from those who are rude.

So speak kindly. That’s wholesome.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda