Johnson welcomes $40K in funding for recreational trail improvement in Waukegan Park District

WAUKEGAN – Thanks to continuous support from state Sen. Adriane Johnson, the Waukegan Park District will receive a $40,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to enhance the Michigan Trail trailhead.

“This funding is invaluable when it comes to the positive impact it has in our community,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “When we prioritize our park districts, we see the benefit that it has on our children and overall community.”

More than $3.7 million was awarded to 19 communities. The funds will be used to help meet the growing demand for improved trails and outdoor recreational facilities. Grants may be used for land acquisition, trail construction and rehabilitation, the purchase of equipment for trail development and maintenance, restoration of areas damaged by unauthorized trail use, construction of trail-related support facilities such as parking and restrooms and educational programs.

The 19 recipients were recommended for funding by the Illinois Greenways and Trails Council, which is overseen by IDNR and made up of representatives of statewide motorized and nonmotorized user organizations, state agencies, organizations involved in greenways and trails and metro-area greenways and trails coalitions.

The grant for the recreational trail development project at Hinkston Park will help the Waukegan Park District renovate the popular trail into an accessible space where individuals of all abilities will be able to enjoy the outdoors.

“This project will have an immense impact on promoting inclusivity and enhancing the outdoor experience for our community,” said Jay Lerner, executive director of the Waukegan Park District. “The Waukegan Park District is grateful for Sen. Adriane Johnson’s advocacy to help us secure several grants like these and her unwavering commitment to parks and recreation in Waukegan and across Illinois.”