Coats for Vets drive nets record number of donations

Candelaria Bello prepares some of this year’s donations for delivery from the Coats for Vets drive. (Photo provided by Tom Zengeler)

LIBERTYVILLE – It’s become a popular fall tradition. Libertyville Sunrise Rotary and Zengeler Cleaners team up to collect coats, gloves, scarves and other winter clothing in support of our nation’s veterans. It’s their way of saying thank you to the vets for providing the freedom we enjoy every day.

This year’s collection drive resulted in record donations, gathering 8,063 winter apparel items, including coats, jackets, gloves and scarves. While the donations have an estimated retail value exceeding $400,000, there is no way to measure the value of how much these donations mean to the many appreciative vets in need.

“Veterans returning from active duty face many obstacles,” Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners, said in a news release. “Readjusting to civilian life and returning to the workforce are always challenging, especially as an evolving economy means jobs held before serving are often no longer in existence. Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, Zengeler Cleaners and many others have worked together to help vets overcome these obstacles. Just one small way of showing our gratitude for the sacrifices these heroes have made on behalf of all Americans.”

Zengeler Cleaners’ two Libertyville stores served as drop-off locations for the donations. After the items were collected, Zengeler Cleaners inspected, repaired as needed and cleaned each item and then made sure the donations were ready to go in time for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

For information about the Coats for Vets drive, visit Libertyville Sunrise Rotary on Facebook. For information about Zengeler Cleaners, call Tom Zengeler at 847-272-6550, ext. 14, or visit www.zengelercleaners.com.

Zengeler Cleaners has seven locations with stores in Deerfield, Northbrook, Northfield, Winnetka, Long Grove and two in Libertyville.