Boston terrier aims to conquer hearts of forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Genghis says, “The only thing I’m missing is a little corkscrew tail and I could be a little piggy. I snort like one, I’m fun and playful like them and I love stuffed toys. I can jump up and down like there is no tomorrow when I get excited. I’m also quite a cuddle bug. We can lie on the floor together or on the couch. I’m easy. Which one do you prefer?”

Genghis, a Boston terrier, is about 5 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.