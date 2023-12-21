Letter: Just a thought ... about ‘to be honest with you’

To the Editor:

This comment sounds as if the speaker may not always be honest but now will be by offering a truthful statement. This statement should be avoided.

Wouldn’t it be believable to avoid the word “honest” and choose more defining words to deliver a point of a true admission? The speaker might have said “to be blunt,” “to be open,” “to be thorough with you,” or maybe “to be factual,” even “to be precise.” These are comfortable and more definite and defining words that outline the importance of the most assuring sincerity of the speaker’s comment to be delivered to the listener.

The word “honest” does not need to be said to assure truthfulness. Most likely, some people use the word “honesty” often. That’s supposed to imply that at the present time the comment to follow consists of the whole truth and nothing but the truth, which is a statement that can cause suspicion.

“Honest” can describe people, places or things. The salesperson is known for honesty. The owner of the restaurant is totally honest about the ingredients of the food.

Stating that you are being honest is not necessary to make a point. Honesty is automatically expected.

Stop saying “to be honest.” Just be honest.

Remember the saying “cross my heart and hope to die?” Created in 1908, many children exchanged that statement to assure it was the truth, but was it? It’s questionable.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda