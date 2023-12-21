Lake County Sheriff’s deputies to take part in holiday safety campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving with a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High. Get a DUI.” enforcement campaign.

Through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will show zero tolerance for alcohol- and drug-impaired driving to keep roads safe and help ensure a happy holiday season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in the U.S. in 2021, 13,384 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes each year from 2017 to 2021, with one person killed in a drunken-driving crash about every 45 minutes. The fatalities are preventable and drivers must remember that driving impaired – by alcohol, cannabis or any other substance, whether legal or not – is potentially deadly and illegal behavior.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to impaired driving:

• Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and dial 911.

• Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Make arrangements to get them home safely. They’ll thank you later.

• Remember to buckle up.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.