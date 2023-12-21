Great Lakes Credit Union collects 815 winter items for those in need

BANNOCKBURN – Great Lakes Credit Union announced it collected 815 winter items to support Cradles to Crayons Chicago.

Cradles to Crayons Chicago provides essential items to children from birth to age 12 who live in homeless or low-income situations.

Throughout November, collection boxes were at all 13 GLCU branches. Members, employees and community members rallied together to donate new and gently used coats and winter gear for children, women and men.

“Thanks to the unwavering support of the GLCU community, this year’s coat drive far exceeded expectations,” said Matthew Rizzie, executive director of the GLCU Foundation for Financial Empowerment.

In 2022, GLCU collected more than 500 coats and other winter apparel. The organization is pleased to have surpassed last year’s donation.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated in this year’s coat drive,” Rizzie said. “The outpouring of generosity from our community members is a testament to the credit union spirit of people helping people.”