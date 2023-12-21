Forever family would be dream come true for young cat

GRAYSLAKE – Clementine says, “Sometimes you just wish people could have access to your history and your story. After all, I’m a sweet and affectionate cat. I enjoy attention, but if there is nobody around, I’m also happy to chill, take a nap, give myself a beauty bath and just daydream. Maybe if I close my eyes for a little bit and then open them up again, my new family will be standing in front of me … and this hopefully could be you. I would love to be ‘Home for the Holidays.’ ”

Clementine is about 2 years old, spayed, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Some of the cats and dogs, including Clementine, are part of the Home for The Holidays promotion, so her adoption fee is 50% off between now and Dec. 31.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.