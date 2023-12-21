Edly-Allen urges eligible residents to apply for utility assistance

LIBERTYVILLE – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now open to all income-eligible households and state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is urging eligible families to apply to receive assistance with natural gas, propane and electricity bills.

“Families shouldn’t have to decide between groceries and paying utility bills in the winter to keep warm,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “The state is offering assistance for families in need and I strongly encourage all eligible residents to apply to ensure everyone stays safe and healthy.”

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year more than 311,000 households received LIHEAP with an average of more than $1,000 a household.

All income-eligible households now can apply for assistance. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 15, 2024, or until funds are exhausted. The energy bill assistance program offered through the Help Illinois Families Program in program year 2024 will provide $237 million to eligible families for energy bill assistance.

For information or to apply to the program, visit HelpIllinoisFamilies.com.