District 70 receives library grant from state

District 70 Learning Center Directors, from left to right, Adler Park LC Erin Carr (from left), HMS LC Dr. Erin Wyatt, Butterfield LC Tonya Surdick, Rockland LC Becky Johnson and Copeland LC Keri Johnson (Photo provided by District 70)

LIBERTYVILLE – Libertyville Elementary School District 70 has been awarded $1,832 from the School District Library Grant Program from the Illinois Secretary of State.

Schools throughout the state can apply for the grant every year. Stipulations to receive the grant are that each “attendance center” in a district has a dedicated library space and dedicated staff, preferably a certified library information specialist, as well as support staff, to run the library.

The grants provide valuable support for the school district’s library media program and enhance student learning. The money can be used to buy library material subscriptions or improve technology.

Funding is distributed based on a predetermined formula, awarding $0.885 per student for each school with a qualified library.