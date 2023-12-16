Third coin found in Salvation Army kettle in Lake County

The latest gold coin, a 1/4-ounce fine gold American Eagle with a current market value of $650, was dropped Dec. 4 in a red kettle outside the Jewel-Osco in Libertyville,1300 S. Milwaukee, Ave. (Photo provided by The Salvation Army)

WAUKEGAN -- For the third time in recent weeks, a gold coin has been donated to a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Lake County.

The latest gold coin, a 1/4-ounce fine gold American Eagle with a current market value of $650, was dropped Dec. 4 in a red kettle outside the Jewel-Osco in Libertyville,1300 S. Milwaukee, Ave. The current market value of all three coins now totals $2,315.

If there is a serial gold coin donor on the loose, who are they, and what is prompting them to spread these blessings?

One theory is that this holiday season the financial impacts of inflation, skyrocketing food, and housing prices have many local families and individuals struggling to put warm meals on the table, worrying about how they place children’s gifts under the tree, and uncertain about how they will afford to stay in their homes as harsh winter temperatures are approaching. All donations at Salvation Army red kettles meet those needs through programs such as food pantries, clothing, rent and utility assistance, Christmas gifts for children and seniors, and emergency disaster services.

The donations will support programs at The Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Waukegan, which serves surrounding communities, including Lake County.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to The Salvation Army red kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition. But not everyone has to donate gold coins to make a huge impact. Donations, big or small, can be made at red kettles with paper money and coins, digital wallets, and text messages. Donations can also be made virtually at salarmychicago.org