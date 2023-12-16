Chicago man charged in connection with body found in Old Mill Creek

Juan A. Vega-Montoya, 37, of the 2100 block of North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

WAUKEGAN – A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a woman’s body that was found Nov. 29 on the side of a roadway in Old Mill Creek.

During the autopsy, the Lake County Coroner’s Office determined that Megan Lewis was 16 weeks pregnant when she was murdered, according to a news release.

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives thoroughly processed the crime scene and located physical evidence that identified Juan A. Vega-Montoya, 37, of the 2100 block of North Narragansett Avenue, Chicago, as a potential suspect, according to the release.

Sheriff’s detectives say Lewis was picked up by Vega-Montoya on Nov. 26 in the area of Cicero Avenue and West Belden Avenue in Chicago. Detectives believe Vega-Montoya began arguing with Lewis in the vehicle. During the argument, Vega-Montoya strangled Lewis to death, police said.

Vega-Montoya then drove home and left Lewis’ body in his vehicle for two days, before dumping her on the side of Hunt Club Road, during the overnight hours of Nov. 28, police said.

On Dec. 11, sheriff’s detectives conducted surveillance in the area of Vega-Montoya’s home. Vega-Montoya was spotted driving and detectives conducted a traffic stop, taking him into custody. Additional physical evidence of the homicide was located inside Vega-Montoya’s vehicle, police said.

After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charge of concealing a homicidal death for Vega-Montoya.

As the actual homicide of Lewis took place in the City of Chicago, sheriff’s detectives have tendered all investigative information to Chicago Police Department, and it is anticipated they will seek murder charges for Vega-Montoya.