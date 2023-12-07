Mothers Trust, Zengeler Cleaners team up for prom dress collection drive

NORTHBROOK – A signature event for high school students each year is their prom. For many, the excitement and joy of prom may be out of reach because of the high cost of dresses, accessories and formal wear.

That problem is addressed by the partnership of Mothers Trust Foundation of Lake Forest and Zengeler Cleaners and their annual formal wear giveaway. Zengeler and the Mothers Trust Foundation have announced plans for their 2024 event to take place the weekend of April 12-14 at the University Center of Lake County in Grayslake.

“Zengeler Cleaners is excited to once again support this important event,” said Tom Zengeler, president of Zengeler Cleaners. “Mothers Trust, the University Center and Zengeler Cleaners want to ensure that the cost of a prom dress isn’t the reason someone cannot attend. Thanks to generous donations of apparel from former students and many of our wonderful customers, we’ll be able to eliminate that obstacle for thousands of students.”

Zengeler Cleaners has been spearheading the dress collection drive since 2003, receiving more than 74,000 donated dresses, as well as thousands of pairs of shoes, jewelry and other accessories. Students in need of a dress are invited to shop at the distribution events each spring, where they can find their dream outfit. Shopping events are at the University Center of Lake County and coordinated by Mothers Trust Foundation.

In addition to shopping for prom apparel, students receive information about continuing education opportunities at CLC and UCLC, including career path guidance and the availability of financial assistance.

Zengeler Cleaners works with area high schools to solicit donations of lovingly worn apparel from students and their stores serve as collection points for donations from individuals and businesses. Zengeler Cleaners inspects, repairs as needed and cleans all donated items at no cost to Mothers Trust Foundation or students, ensuring everyone looks their best on their special evening.

For more information about Mothers Trust Foundation, go to motherstrustfoundation.org.