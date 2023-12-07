December 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Libertyville theater to host book event for Evanston author

Emily Bleeker to host special event at Improv Playhouse to celebrate ‘When We Were Enemies’

At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9, author Emily Bleeker will be hosting a one-night-only special event at the Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville.

LIBERTYVILLE – Emily Bleeker, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author and Evanston resident, celebrates the Dec. 1 release of her seventh book, “When We Were Enemies,” by incorporating her love of writing with another one of her creative passions: improv.

A Totally Lit-Provised Book Launch promises to be full of improvised literary hijinks featuring The Type Cast Players, as well as a brief Q&A and book signing with Bleeker.

Tickets bought in advance are $12.50 for the show only and $20 for the show only at the door. Tickets in advance and a copy of “When We Were Enemies” are $25.

Bleeker is the bestselling author of seven novels, including her newest release, a powerful split-timeline novel of family secrets, devastating choices and hope. Combined, her books have reached more than 2 million readers. She is a two-time Whitney Award finalist and has been on the Amazon Charts and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists.

Bleeker lives in Evanston with her husband, children and kitten-muse Hazel. Along with writing and being a mom, she performs with a local improv troupe, sings karaoke and embraces her newfound addiction to running.

