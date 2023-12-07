Improv Playhouse to stage ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ as a live radio play

David Brian Stuart is one of the players for Improv Playhouse Radio Theatre's production of "It's a Wonderful Life!" (Photo provided)

LIBERTYVILLE – Improv Playhouse Theatre returns to bring audiences an immersive live-staged radio play of Frank Capra’s timeless classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Presented in a fun and theatrical style, the two-weekend run will add a layer of nostalgia to the quintessential holiday tale of George Bailey. Members of the IP Traveling Troupe will serenade patrons with festive holiday songs as they arrive to the theater for performances.

Set in a 1940s radio studio complete with commercials and a sound effects engineer, the production has become a cherished staple of the holiday season in Libertyville.

“This is a story of love, loss and redemption, where the lead character finds he’s at the end of all hope on Christmas Eve only to be presented with a new vision on how his life has affected so many,” said David Brian Stuart, Improv Playhouse executive founding producer, who is directing and starring in the role of George Bailey.

The talented cast features 12 actors, including SAG-AFTRA actors Stuart (Libertyville), Mia Hirschel (Lake Zurich) as Mary Hatch and Hainesville resident George Elliott as the Superintendent Angel. Veteran character actor Egon Schein from Libertyville plays Clarence and Mr. Potter. Steve Plumhoff (Gurnee), Dan Ness (Palatine), Susan Kries (Vernon Hills), Mary Mascari (Waukegan) Ted Rafferty (Schaumberg) and Jerry Hirschel (Lake Zurich) round out the adult cast.

Youngsters from the Improv Playhouse Training Center will alternate in the role of Zuzu and Janey. Adult actors seamlessly portray some of the other child roles.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Improv Playhouse Annex, located next to the theater space, will host a Bedford Falls Winter Wonderland. Attendees can immerse themselves in memorabilia from the “It’s a Wonderful Life” era, including posters, artwork and props from the film. Access to Bedford Falls Winter Wonderland is complimentary for all ticket holders.

There will be five performances of the play: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16 and a 2:30 p.m. matinee Dec. 10. The production runs about one hour and 15 minutes.

Tickets in advance are $20 for adults, $17.50 for seniors and $7.50 for students. Tickets at the door are $22.50 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students.

The play is recommended for ages 7 and older.

For more information and to buy tickets, call 847-968-4529 or visit improvplayhouse.com.