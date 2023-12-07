Gurnee to celebrate season with Holiday Lights

GURNEE – On Dec. 7, celebrate all that is merry and bright at Holiday Lights.

The holiday celebration is co-hosted by the Gurnee Park District, the village of Gurnee, the Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Gurnee Community Church.

The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Welton Plaza on Old Grave Avenue. Enjoy holiday carolers, snacks, a DJ, photo booth, craft station, s’mores, time with Santa and, of course, an amazing holiday lights display.

Food will be available to buy from local food trucks. Forest Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry’s SMILE truck will provide free hot chocolate while supplies last.

“We are so excited to collaborate with the village of Gurnee, village of Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Gurnee Community Church for this event,” Susie Kuruvilla, executive director of the Gurnee Park District, said in a news release. “We look forward to working together to provide this fun family event to our community and residents.”

Nonperishable food items will be collected for the Warren Township Food Pantry during the event. The food pantry is in need of paper towels, pancake mix, laundry detergent and large bottles of nonrefrigerated juice.

Old Grand Avenue will be closed from Emerald to O’Plaine during the event.

Parking is available at Viking Middle School, Viking Park and Warren Township High School.

Crafts will be located indoors at Gurnee Community Church.

Walk over to Esper Peterson Park to view more lights and a festive gazebo.

Viking Park has a light tunnel for more photo opportunities.

Schedule of events

5:30 p.m.: Welcome by Gurnee Mayor Thomas Hood

5:40 to 5:45 p.m.: Mayor Hood and Santa turn on the holiday lights

5:45 p.m.: Holiday dance performance by ATB Dance Company

6 p.m.: Caroling with Warren Special Recreation Association Choir

6:15 p.m.: Story time with Mrs. Claus