Affectionate cat hopes to be part of package deal

GRAYSLAKE – Wynter says, “The four of us, the ‘W club’ may not all have come from the same place, but we are like the four musketeers. Each one of us has our own personality, but the common thread is we love attention from people and we get along great together. If people come in our direction, we immediately stop what we are doing and are ready to greet visitors with plenty of purrs.

“I’d love to get adopted with one of the ‘W’ musketeers in order for you and your family to have that perfect Double the Love, Double the Fun. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off. The three other W’s are Waylon, Werner and Wrenley.

Wynter is about 8 months old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies shot), tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.