Coroner: Woman found dead along road was strangled

OLD MILL CREEK -- Lake County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a death, where a woman was left on the side of a roadway in Old Mill Creek. A subsequent autopsy revealed that the Chicago resident had been strangled, authorities said.

About 7 a.m. Nov. 29, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 for a report of a possible body on the side of the road, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and located the body of a dead woman on the east shoulder of the roadway. Based on preliminary investigation, it appears she was the victim of a homicide, and her body was dumped on the side of the roadway during the early morning hours.

The dead woman has been identified as Megan Lewis, 39, of Chicago. On Nov. 29, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Lewis’ death is consistent with strangulation, according to a news release.

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives continue to investigate the homicide and additional information will be released as it becomes available.