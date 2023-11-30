Letter: Just a thought ... about roommates

To the Editor:

In today’s world, it’s popular to have a roommate or boarder in your home, apartment or wherever you’re living. Whether it’s for a short stay or longer, a verbal or written commitment usually is involved with or without a monetary exchange. People have invited a friend or relative to stay as a courtesy or a request for household help or some type of duty instead of money.

Someone in your space can be a comfortable arrangement until the time comes for them to vacate. This arrangement also can turn into a costly, stressful nightmare. The beginning of negotiating the moving-in plan can feel smooth and doable for all parties and remain that way. It also can take a left turn if the roommate casually brings in a stray dog and maybe a cat hidden in a duffle bag – without permission. Sometimes the boarder will sneak in their significant other into their room and in the morning quietly escort them out the front door.

Many people wind up in court or just get paid off to get out.

It’s best to have a sit-down or put into writing a thorough plan of do’s and don’ts before moving forward. Situations and circumstances can change. Some people follow rules and are considerate. Others get a bit testy. It’s challenging to invite people into your space. Everyone sees the world differently. Some leave the seat up, others put it down.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda