Grayslake Giving Trees back at historical society

The Annual Grayslake Giving Trees display is back this year. Organizations decorate trees in a bid to earn votes and the chance to raise money. (Photo provided by the Grayslake Historical Society)

GRAYSLAKE – The annual Grayslake Giving Trees display is back. Local nonprofits have decorated trees to showcase this year’s theme “A Splash of Color.”

Vote for your favorite tree. Votes are $1 a ticket and the organization with the most votes keeps the entire profit from their tree. The remaining organizations split the proceeds with the Grayslake Historical Society.

Organizations participating this year are the Grayslake Area Public Library, Grayslake Arts Alliance, Grayslake Village Pageant, St. Gilbert’s School, Grayslake Pageant, Letters from Liza, Autism Family Cares, Grayslake Farmers Market, Grayslake Greenery Garden Club, College of Lake County Theatre Department, Grayslake Library Foundation, Grayslake Community Park District and the Exchange Club of Grayslake.

The Grayslake Historical Society will have its loop tree on display. Add loops to the paper chain that has been years in the making on their tree.

There is new merchandise in the gift shop, including a booklet on the history of Grayslake buildings and architecture, ornaments, T-shirts and Grayslake tumblers.