Younger cat aims to stand out in a crowd

GRAYSLAKE – Lance Bass says, “You can hear my meows from far away and with my innocent and adorable looks, I always manage to squeeze some loving even when staff is cleaning. I am not always that innocent. You just have to keep life interesting and somehow stand out from the crowd here. So if you have a kitty bed by a large window where I can keep a watchful eye on everything that is happening outside while you are at work, this would be perfect for me. I’m so hoping to be Home for the Holidays. See, I’m even wearing a tie.”

Some cats and dogs, including Lance Bass, are part of a Home for The Holidays promotion, so his adoption fee is 50% between now and Dec. 31.

Lance Bass is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.