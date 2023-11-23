South African coin dropped into Salvation Army kettle in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE – A donated gold coin valued at $1,200 was discovered Nov. 16 in a Salvation Army red kettle in Libertyville.

The anonymous contribution will allow The Salvation Army to show support to families who are struggling to stay in their homes, put a warm meal on the table and provide Christmas gifts for their children this season, according to the news release.

“There’s an increasing need for assistance as more migrant families come into our area looking for rent assistance and clothing vouchers. That’s where this gift will help,” said Major Dan Faundez, corps officer at The Salvation Army Waukegan Corps. “This will also be key for supplies in our pantry. We’ve had to reduce the amount we’ve been able to hand out. We’re hoping this will help us continue to provide those services.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign dates to 1891 in San Francisco. Gold and silver coins donated to The Salvation Army red kettles have become a much-anticipated holiday tradition of giving and The Salvation Army is grateful to these thoughtful donors for their support and the impact they are having on the community. The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division received 10 gold coins during the 2023 Red Kettle campaign.