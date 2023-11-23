Save-A-Pet to celebrate GivingTuesday

GRAYSLAKE – This GivingTuesday, Save-A-Pet will inspire generosity by thousands of its supporters.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to donate on Nov. 28 and throughout the year.

Save-A-Pet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and one of the largest no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County that operates a full-time adoption center. Over the course of 51 years, Save-A-Pet has been able to rescue, rehabilitate and give a new home to more than 66,000 dogs and cats. GivingTuesday is a platform that could enable Save-A-Pet to continue its true no-kill mission.

Save-A-Pet has been participating in GivingTuesday since 2014 and has raised more than $125,000. In 2023, Save-A-Pet is hoping to raise $45,000 that will help financially support rescue dogs and cats.

“GivingTuesday is a day when everyone can come together and raise funds for their favorite charity,” development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release. “GivingTuesday is the day for Save-A-Pet to receive much needed funds from all of their supporters.”

GivingTuesday was launched as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, the idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Those interested in joining Save-A-Pet’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://bit.ly/SAPGT2023.