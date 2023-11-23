Lake County Clerk’s Office to increase pay for poll workers

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Clerk’s Office announced increased compensation for poll workers.

Pay for check-in judges will be $225, an increase from $165. Voter services judges will be paid $240, an increase from $195. Ballot box judges will receive $285, an increase from $205. Early voting judges will get $15 an hour, an increase from $12 an hour.

The clerk’s office relies on hundreds of community members to serve as poll workers to ensure adequate staffing for every election.

“We value the hard work and dedication of our poll workers,” Lake County Clerk Anthony Vega said. “This increase in compensation reflects our commitment to ensuring a fair and competitive rate of pay for their invaluable contributions to the Lake County electoral process.”