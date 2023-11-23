Johnson secures $150K in funding for Growing Healthy Veterans

NORTH CHICAGO – Growing Healthy Veterans, an organization in North Chicago dedicated to healing veterans through horticulture and providing healthy food for the community, received $150,000 to expand operations, thanks to state Sen. Adriane Johnson.

“This organization directly supports veterans in the Lake County community combat post-war trauma,” Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove, said in a news release. “We have a significant veteran population in our district and it is important they have resources that support them when they return home.”

Growing Healthy Veterans was co-founded in 2016 by Marshall Fox, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and the late Lukan Paulus, who was certified in sustainable agriculture from the College of Lake County and horticultural therapy from the Chicago Botanic Gardens.

In 2017, North Chicago offered Growing Healthy Veterans the use of a 14-acre city-owned property. The group established the North Chicago Community Garden, serving veterans, active-duty military and local residents. Growing Healthy Veterans helps gardeners cultivate healthy crops and teaches sustainable agriculture skills.

“The work that is being done to support veterans is imperative,” Johnson said in the release. “Through the expansion of GHV, even more veterans and community members will benefit.”

The $150,000 capital grant investment secured by Johnson will allow Growing Healthy Veterans to more than triple its available garden space.