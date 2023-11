NORTH CHICAGO – Midwest Veterans Closet will be giving away Thanksgiving turkeys Nov. 17.

The walk-up event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

A military, veteran or dependent identification must be provided to participate.

The event is sponsored by Alight and Saint Paul the Apostle.

For information, call 847-354-2108.